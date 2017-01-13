College coach drains long 3-pointer when player accidentally passes him the ball

Penn College’s basketball team (go on you Wildcats!) was tied at 34 with Lancaster Bible College this week when a player on the Penn College team fired a pass to a man on the baseline.

That man was his coach, Ryan Callahan, who is not technically a player. That didn’t matter, because Callahan received and let fire, draining the long shot. It didn’t count, but I feel like the coach should’ve gotten an extra timeout or something for the effort.

Callahan played college ball at Division I Wagner in 2007 before transferring to Division II Mansfield, and it’s clear he hasn’t let the deep ball get rusty. Penn College lost the game, 70-54.