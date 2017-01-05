Coleman saves NJIT’s 75-73 win over Brown (Jan 04, 2017)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Tim Coleman had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and his second block at the buzzer – on his 22nd birthday – and NJIT held off Brown 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Coleman made one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left and as Tavon Blackmon went up for a tying attempt just inside the 3-point line, Coleman knocked it away from behind.

The Highlanders had a 54-36 lead after a 25-5 run to open the second half.

NJIT’s lead was still 68-57 until a JR Hobbie 3 pulled the Bears within eight at the 2:06 mark. Hobbie followed with a pair of free throws after a technical foul and Steven Spieth made a 3 on the ensuing possession. Joshua Howard converted a 3-point play to make it 74-73 with five seconds left.

Anthony Tarke led NJIT (8-8) with 18 points and Abdul Lewis had eight plus 12 rebounds.

Spieth had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Brown (9-7), which was 19 of 29 at the line while NJIT was 31 of 35.