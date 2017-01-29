Cole has 27, NCCU pulls away to beat NC A&T 82-59 (Jan 28, 2017)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Patrick Cole drilled 8 of 12 from beyond the arc to total 27 points as North Carolina Central jumped out to an early lead and coasted to an 82-59 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Dajuan Graf pulled down 10 rebounds while adding 11 points. Rashuan Madison and Pablo Rivas had 12 points apiece for NCCU (14-6, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) which has won five consecutive games.

The Eagles drilled 16 of 33 from long range, making 28 of 60 field goal attempts. North Carolina A&T (1-19, 0-7) hit 7 of 14 from distance.

NCCU sprinted to a 10-0 lead but the Aggies closed to 39-32 at the start of the second half. The Eagles gradually pulled away until they were up 65-48 with 6:17 left.

Davaris McGowens led the Aggies with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Amari Hamilton added 17 points.