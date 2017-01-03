Coastal Carolina slips past Texas State 60-53 (Jan 02, 2017)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Colton Ray-St Cyr scored 15 points, including the go-ahead 3-point play late in the second half, to lead Coastal Carolina to a 60-53 win over Texas State on Monday night.

Jaylen Shaw added 12 points and Demario Beck had nine rebounds to go with eight points for Coastal Carolina (6-9, 1-1 Sun Belt), which shot 50 percent from the field and controlled the boards 37-25.

The Chanticleers went cold in the first half, falling behind 17-10 during an eight-minute scoring drought, but fought back to trail by just three at the break.

The second half included six lead changes and Coastal Carolina edged on top for good with a 3-point play from Ray-St Cyr that made it 51-50 with 3:32 left, then pulled away at the free throw line in the final minute.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led Texas State (8-6, 1-1) with 18 points.