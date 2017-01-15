Coastal Carolina gives Cliff Lewis 800th career win (Jan 14, 2017)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Jaylen Shaw scored 20 points, Elijah Wilson added 19 and Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 85-73 on Saturday, giving Cliff Ellis his 800th career win.

Ellis has 180 wins in his ninth season at Coast Carolina after stops at Cumberland (78 wins), South Alabama (171) and Clemson (177) and Auburn (186). He is the only coach in NCAA history with at least 170 wins with four different programs.

Shivaughn Wiggins had 15 points off the bench for the Chanticleers (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt), who won their fourth straight.

Wilson had three of his four 3-pointers and 15 points in the first half when Coastal Carolina opened a 44-33 lead. The Mountaineers (6-10, 1-4) began the second half with an 11-3 run, getting it to 47-44 on a Griffin Kinney layup four minutes in.

A 3-pointer from Shaw at 11:30 and a jumper by Wiggins at 7:14 put the lead by at 12. The Chants then made all eight of their free throws in the last 64 seconds to secure the win.

Before the closing stretch, Coastal Carolina was 7 of 14 from the line in the second half.

Ronshad Shabazz had 17 points, and Kinney and Emarius Logan had 11 apiece for App State.