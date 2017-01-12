Clutch Kemrite propels Liberty past High Point 62-58 (Jan 11, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Myo Baxter-Bell and Brock Gardner each scored 11 points, and Ryan Kemrite’s late 3s helped Liberty upend High Point 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Kemrite hit a 3 tying the score at 53 with 2:37 left, and after Tarique Thompson made one of two free throws, Kemrite buried another 3 with 1:55 to go for a 56-54 lead that Liberty (9-9, 4-1 Big South) would never give up. Kemrite added two free throws for a 60-56 lead.

The Flames extended their winning streak to three games over High Point, winning those by an average of 3.3 points. Liberty sits atop the conference standings with Winthrop and UNC Asheville all at 4-1.

Ricky Madison and Andre Fox each led High Point (7-10, 1-4) with 12 points. Madison had nine rebounds and Fox had seven boards and the Panthers outrebounded Liberty 37-22.

The Panthers committed 16 turnovers to just nine for the Flames.