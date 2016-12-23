Clemson basketball on the verge of top 25 ranking and other news.

Clemson’s men’s basketball team has had a great week, the Tigers defeated two sound opponents in Alabama and South Carolina who was ranked 20th at the time. Here is our weekly review of all things Clemson basketball

Brad Brownell lead Clemson into Tuscaloosa to face a gritty Alabama squad. The Tide are lead by former NBA coach of the year Avery Johnson. This time around Clemson defeated Alabama.

The Tigers were on the road again this week against 20th ranked South Carolina. Despite coming into the game as underdogs the Tigers were able to overcome the Gamecocks with the help of Jaron Blossomgame and Marquise Reed.

First win on the road over a top 25 non-conference opponent … EVER! Man, this one feels good Tiger fans!! pic.twitter.com/SuuB9a89V7 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 22, 2016

Clemson’s women’s basketball team wasn’t so lucky. The lady Tigers suffered a 83-61 blowout loss to the Gamecocks.

The Lady Tigers had to pitch a late comeback to pull out a victory against Jacksonville State. Clemson ended the game on a 23-4 run.

News around the ACC

Duke was forced to indefinitely suspend junior guard Grayson Allen after yet another tripping incident.

Syracuse was absolutely routed by St. John’s. The Red Storm ran the Orange out of the carrier dome with an impressive 33 point blowout.

