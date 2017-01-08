Clemson Basketball: Coach Brownell has closed the gap on ACC

The Clemson Basketball team has steadily progressed under head coach Brad Brownell. This season the Tigers are off to an impressive 11-4 start, but, their ceiling is much higher. Clemson basketball has suffered two heart breaking losses to ranked opponents in 14th ranked North Carolina and 23rd ranked Notre Dame.

North Carolina

Clemson played the Tar Heels very close. It took overtime for North Carolina to eventually put the Tigers away 89-86. It was clear that Clemson was not intimidated by the likes of North Carolina, one of the blue bloods of college basketball. Even more evident was the fact that Clemson basketball has closed the talent gap on the rest of the ACC.

Jaron Blossomgame was impressive, pouring in 28 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels dominated Clemson on the boards, grabbing 51 to Clemson’s 32. The Tigers were also 68 percent from the stripe, while North Carolina shot 75 percent from the free throw line.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have been one of the most consistent programs in the country under head coach Mike Brey. The Clemson basketball program of the past would have been ran off of the court against Notre Dame. Brad Brownell’s Tigers came ready to play against the Fighting Irish jumping out to an early 10-2 lead.

Clemson struggled to close out from the three point line in the first half, allowing Notre Dame to climb back and take the lead. This game was another example of how close Clemson basketball is from being one of the top tier teams in the ACC. To lose to the 23rd ranked team in the country on the road by just five points is impressive.

Over the hump

For Clemson basketball to solidify themselves as serious competition in the ACC, they must become more consistent. It all starts on the recruiting trail, especially in the one-and-done age of college basketball. Roster turnover is inevitable, which is why Brad Brownell must hit the road hard every season. Clemson basketball’s 2017 recruiting class is comprised of four players, A.J. Oliver, Clyde Trapp, Malik Williams, and Aamir Simms.

Clemson has a good nuclear of players in guys like Gabe DeVoe, Marcquise Reed, and Avry Holmes. Coach Brownell must continue to develop his players and build upon the talent already in place.

