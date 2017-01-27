Clemons catapults Campbell past Radford 78-61 scoring 36 (Jan 26, 2017)

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Chris Clemons tied a career-high with 36 points, Shane Whitfield added 16 points and Kyre’ Hamer 15 to lead Campbell to a 78-61 win over Radford Thursday night.

Campbell (11-10, 4-5 Big South) shot 57 percent from the field (29 for 51) including 52.6 (10 for 19) from 3-point range. Whitfield and Hamer combined to shoot 12 for 16, Clemons was 13 of 24 with four 3-pointers.

Devonnte Holland made a pair of free throws to bring Radford within 27-23 with 3:25 before halftime. But the 5-foot-9 Clemons responded with a dunk and a layup, Hamer buried a 3 and Clemons added a trey and the lead went to 13 in less than three minutes.

Whitfield came out of halftime with a 3-point play and a layup and Clemons followed with a layup to put Campbell up 44-25.

Justin Cousin led Radford (9-12, 4-5) with 18 points and Ed Polite Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds.