Clarke’s 35 points help San Jose St get past Air Force 89-85 (Jan 14, 2017)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Brandon Clarke scored a career-high 36 points on 16-of-22 shooting, adding five rebounds, assists and blocks, and San Jose State outlasted Air Force 89-85 on Saturday in a nail-biter the featured eight ties and 15 lead changes.

Cody Schwartz and E.J. Boyce each hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Spartans (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West), who hit 8 of their final 9 shots.

With neither team able to pull away, Air Force (9-9, 2-3) took a 71-70 lead on Jacob Van’s layup with 5:45 remaining. Schwartz answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 9-1 run to give San Jose State an 81-73 lead with 2:51 to play, and the Spartans got a dunk and six free throws in the final 32 seconds to ice it.

Trevor Lyons made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 24 points for Air Force. Hayden Graham added 19 points.

Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field in the first half. San Jose State finished at 60.7 (34 of 56, 10 of 21 from the arc).