Clarke and Hill Lift Hokies

Virginia Tech picks up there 10th win of season defeating Charleston Southern.

Chris Clarke once again showed up for the Hokies against Charleston Southern picking up a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds).

Agaisnt The Citadel, Clarke recorder a triple-double, the first ever in Virginia Tech history.

Prior the game against Charleston Southern Clarke had played in 62 minutes scoring 25 while recording five steals with 15 assists and 17 rebounds.

Ahmed Hill led the team in points with 20 on the night shooting five-for-12 from the field and going a perfect eight-for-eight at the charity strike. He did however only shoot two-for-six from behind the three-point line but as a team the Hokies shot 26.1 percent from down town.

“We came out kind of flat at first, but we turned it up a little bit and got after them,” Hill said. “We got some turnovers, and everyone got going.”

Hokies head coach Buzz Williams still is holding his team to a much higher standing than just defeating a team by 28.

“I didn’t think we were very good in general,” Williams said. “I didn’t think we were great. I didn’t think we were as tight as we typically are. I don’t say any of that in a condescending way. I understand we won by 28 points, but it’s not the opponent. The opponent is us.”

Williams couldn’t be anymore right than that statement. The Hokies have started off sluggish their last two games on their home floor and when they open ACC play against Duke at home, they can’t afford to start sloppy and expect to bounce back. Tougher competition is just around the horizon.

Virginia Tech (10-1), which won its sixth straight game and its 12th straight home game since last season. The Hokies are off to their best start since the 2009-10 season when they won 12 of their first 13 games.

Charleston Southern leading scorer Christian Keeling showed everyone in attendance and watching on National TV why he was a highly touted prospect out of high school.

Keeling led the charge for CSU with 24 points. The Buccaneers shot a season-worst 33.3 percent (22 of 66).

The Hokies will take eight days off before concluding their non-conference schedule with UMBC at home on December 28.

