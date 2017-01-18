Cheatham’s double-double helps Akron beat Ohio, 83-68 (Jan 17, 2017)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Kwan Cheatham Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season and four starters reached double digits as Akron raced past Ohio 83-68 on Tuesday night, pushing its win streak to eight games.

Isaiah Johnson and Jimond Ivey scored 15 points each for the Zips (15-3, 5-0 Mid-American Conference), and Antino Jackson tossed in 11 with three 3-pointers. The win was Akron’s 26th in a row at James A. Rhodes Arena, third longest in Division I.

Jaaron Simmons scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats, who trailed 38-35 after a half. Gavin Block scored to start the second half as Ohio (11-5, 3-2) came within two points, but Cheatham hit a jumper, Ivey dunked and Johnson added a layup to kick off a 22-10 run. Ohio didn’t get closer than 12 points over the final 11 minutes.

Akron shot 55 percent (31-56) with nine 3-pointers.