Chattanooga edges Mercer 70-68 (Jan 14, 2017)

MACON, Ga. (AP) Tre McLean scored 15 points and Justin Tuoyo got a key blocked shot to lift Chattanooga to a 70-68 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Chattanooga (14-4, 5-1 Southern Conference) got a pair of free throws from McLean with 15 seconds left to stretch the Mocs’ lead to 69-66. At the other end, Ria’n Holland broke free and launched a 3-pointer that was blocked by Tuoyo with eight seconds to play.

Rodney Chatman was fouled while grabbing the rebound and went 1 for 2 from the line to make it a four-point game. Mercer’s Stephon Jelks got a layup just ahead of the buzzer to trim the final margin to two.

Casey Jones and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook added 10 points apiece for Chattanooga, which remains tied atop the conference standings with UNC Greensboro. Tuoyo finished with nine points.

Holland led Mercer (8-11, 2-4) with 22 points and Desmond Ringer added 10 points to go with seven rebounds.