Charlotte tops Southern Mississippi 82-66 behind Vanhook (Jan 14, 2017)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Anthony Vanhook scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Jon Davis had 15 points and seven assists in leading Charlotte past Southern Mississippi 82-66 on Saturday night and snapping a four-game losing streak.
Vanhook’s layup with 15:39 left to play put Charlotte (8-9, 2-4 Conference USA) out front 47-36, and the 49ers led by double figures for the remainder of the game.
Charlotte was 28-for-63 shooting (44.4 percent) and 10 for 23 (43.5) from beyond the 3-point line. The Golden Eagles made just 20 of 62 shots (32.3 percent), including 6 for 21 from 3-point range.
Quinton Campbell had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Khari Price had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds for Southern Mississippi (5-12, 2-3).
The Golden Eagles have lost back-to-back games and 11 of their last 13 contests.