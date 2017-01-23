Chantel Osahor Sets Pac-12 Rebound Record 30 Rebounds

While Chantel Osahor ‘s effort sealed a win over WSU 87-44 , Her effort on the boards propelled her to Pac-12 rebound record with 30 Rebounds

It started out as a special type of game from a very efficient effort. By the end of the first quarter, the Washington Huskies women’s basktball team had the game against cross-rival Washington State Cougars firmly in hand 24-10.

But other events were developing. Chantel Osahor was pulling down rebounds at an incredible pace. In fact, by halftime she had already out-paced her season’s average:

Chantel Osahor has pulled down 16 rebounds in the first HALF. 👀#GoDawgs — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 22, 2017

She didn’t let up. Nor should she. This was a Pac-12 game, and any let up could have allowed the Cougars right back into it.

And the balls kept ending up in her hands. In the end, she had scored 20 points, but had pulled down 30 rebounds.

Watch: Chantel Osahor talks with the @Pac12Network after her record-breaking 30 rebound game. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Na0Kjv253e — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 22, 2017

While rebounding appears so naturally easy to Chantel Osahor, it doesn’t run that way in the NCAA. In fact, it seldom happens.

Chantel Osahor became just the 11th player in NCAA history to record a 30-plus rebound game. #GoDawgs — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 23, 2017

When she was asked how she managed to accomplish her record setting feat, Chantel was her usual modest self:

somehow the ball just kept coming to me. I mean, I did have to go after some, but somehow the ball just kept coming to me.

This is another game illustrating just how focused the Huskies women’s basketball team is heading into the home stretch.

The Washington WBB next face California at home on January 27, 2017.

This article originally appeared on