Chantel Osahor Sets Pac-12 Rebound Record 30 Rebounds

Apr 3, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Huskies forward/center Chantel Osahor (0) shakes hands with Syracuse Orange guard Brittney Sykes (20) during player introductions prior to their game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 3, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Huskies forward/center Chantel Osahor (0) shakes hands with Syracuse Orange guard Brittney Sykes (20) during player introductions prior to their game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

While Chantel Osahor ‘s effort  sealed a win over WSU 87-44 , Her effort on the boards propelled her to Pac-12 rebound record with 30 Rebounds

It started out as a special type of game from a very efficient effort. By the end of the first quarter, the Washington Huskies women’s basktball team had the game against cross-rival Washington State Cougars firmly in hand 24-10.

But other events were developing. Chantel Osahor was pulling down rebounds at an incredible pace. In fact, by halftime she had already out-paced her season’s average:

She didn’t let up. Nor should she. This was a Pac-12 game, and any let up could have allowed the Cougars right back into it.

More from The Husky Haul

And the balls kept ending up in her hands.  In the end, she had scored 20 points, but had pulled down 30 rebounds.

While rebounding appears so naturally easy to Chantel Osahor, it doesn’t run that way in the NCAA.  In fact, it seldom happens.

When she was asked how she managed to accomplish her record setting feat, Chantel was her usual modest self:

somehow the ball just kept coming to me. I mean, I did have to go after some, but somehow the ball just kept coming to me.

This is another game illustrating just how focused the Huskies women’s basketball team is  heading into the home stretch.

The Washington WBB next face California at home on January 27, 2017.

This article originally appeared on