Central Connecticut State holds off LIU-Brooklyn 61-52 (Jan 28, 2017)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) Austin Nehls scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Central Connecticut State to a 61-52 win over LIU Brooklyn on Saturday.

Mustafa Jones and Tyson Batiste added 10 points apiece for CCSU (4-17, 2-8 Northeastern Conference). Tidell Pierre collected eight rebounds and Eric Bowles had four steals.

CCSU took the lead for good with Tafari Whittingham’s layup to make it 17-16 midway through the first half and stretched the advantage to 27-19 at the break.

In the second half, LIU Brooklyn cut the deficit to 50-47 with a bucket from Jerome Frink to cap a 9-0 run with 2:57 left.

The Blue Devils responded with two quick layups, one from Jones and then another from Nehls, and continued to pad the margin down the stretch.

Frink finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for LIU Brooklyn and Julian Batts had 11 points.