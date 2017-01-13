Central Arkansas beats Houston Baptist 89-78 (Jan 12, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Jordan Howard had 27 points and Central Arkansas held off Houston Baptist 89-78 despite giving up 51 second-half points on Thursday night.

Mathieu Kamba and Derreck Brooks added 20 points each for the Bears (4-13, 3-1 Southland), who led by as many as 21 in the first half and 46-27 at halftime. The Huskies (7-8, 3-2) cut the difference to 69-60 with 5:58 left but got no closer.

Howard made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and Brooks hit 4 of 6. Central Arkansas finished 10 of 18 from long range.

Colter Lasher had 19 points, Josh Ibarra scored 15, and Reveal Chukwujekwu and Asa Cantwell added 12 points each for Houston Baptist. Ibarra and Chukwujekwu also had 10 rebounds apiece.

The Bears opened the game with a 16-5 lead and later had runs of 13-0 and 7-0 before the end of the half.