Cavanaugh’s 20 leads George Washington past Davidson, 73-69 (Jan 05, 2017)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points and George Washington collected a 73-69 win over Davidson in the Colonials Atlantic 10 Conference home opener.

Jack Gibbs hit a 3-pointer to get Davidson within two, 71-69 with 20 seconds left, but Jaren Sina converted a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to nail down the victory.

The Colonials (9-6, 1-1) saw a 12-point first half lead evaporate in a 68-63 loss at Saint Joseph’s in the conference opener Friday. George Washington now is 7-1 at home this season.

Cavanaugh was 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, to lead the Colonials.

Davidson out-rebounded George Washington 36-35 – just the fourth time the Colonials have been edged on the glass this season.

Peyton Aldriege scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats (7-6, 0-2). Gibbs, who missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, added 16 points.