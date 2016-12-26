Carmelo Anthony Picked Apart In New Book By His Former Coach

Former SU star, Carmelo Anthony, has been dealing with a lot of persecution over the last several weeks. His former coach George Karl added a bit more.

It’s been a rough season to say the least for former Orange star, Carmelo Anthony. Before the season, SLAM magazine, said that Carmelo Anthony was the 15th best player in the league.

Carmelo took exception to that and said he’d use it as motivation and the magazine “lost all credibility.” Then the rough season continued with his President of Basketball Operations, Phil Jackson.

Jackson came out and said in an interview that essentially Carmelo was a ball hog. He said the team would flow better if he learned to dish it a little sooner.

That wasn’t the only disparaging remarks Jackson would make about star players this season. Google the term “posse” and you’ll understand what I mean.

But back to the “ball hog” comments, Carmelo just appeared to get really annoyed by it and declined to comment. Just when you thought all the hate had finally subsided one more coach had to get his five cents in.

George Karl didn't hold back on Carmelo Anthony in his book set to be released in January. https://t.co/MCLEIb2k5Z pic.twitter.com/DmHiA9sxw8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2016

George Karl coached the Denver Nuggets from 2005-2013. Carmelo had been with the team since 2003 and was there until being traded to his current landing spot, the New York Knicks back in 2011.

SportsCenter above pulled out the main takeaways, but Karl also took some shots at Melo’s leadership and called him “a true conundrum.”

Which apparently we learned after the Knicks most recent contest, “I don’t even know what the hell that means to be honest.” Well regardless Melo you’ll finish your NBA career as one of the all-time great scorers. The real question is can you reach that elusive championship ring?

