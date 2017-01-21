Carey scores 22 points, leads Wagner over Sacred Heart 67-62 (Jan 21, 2017)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Michael Carey scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Wagner pulled away late to beat Sacred Heart 67-62 on Saturday.

Sacred Heart’s Sean Hoehn made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 58 with 2:51 remaining. Carey made a jumper on the next possession, sparking a 9-4 spurt to seal it for Wagner. Carey scored four points and Mike Aaman added three of his 11 points during the stretch.

Connor Ferrell chipped in 12 points for the Seahawks (8-10, 4-4 Northeast Conference).

Joseph Lopez scored 14 points to lead Sacred Heart (8-13, 3-5). Matej Buovac had 13 points, and Hoehn added 12 points and six assists.

The Pioneers had a seven-point lead early in the second half before the Wagner tied it a 41 with 15 minutes remaining. Sacred Heart stretched its last lead back to six points before the Seahawks regained the lead, 53-51 with six minutes left.