Camara’s double-double leads New Hampshire over Maine (Jan 19, 2017)

ORONO, Maine (AP) Iba Camara scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and New Hampshire defeated Maine 74-63 on Thursday night.

Tanner Leissner added 17 points, Jaleen Smith 16 and Daniel Dion 15 with the three collecting four assists each. The Wildcats (12-7, 3-2 America East) shot 55 percent in winning for the third time in four games and matching their best record through 19 games since the 1994-95 season.

Wes Myers scored 25 points, Vincent Eze 13 and Jaquan McKennon 10 for the Black Bears (5-16, 1-5), who have lost three in a row and 10 of their last 11.

UNH scored first and led the rest of the way, leading by six at halftime. A basket by Camara gave the Wildcats a 10-point lead with 17:40 left in the game and UNH remained ahead by double figures, going up by 20 on another Camara basket with just under eight minutes left.