California uses late run to pull away and beat Arizona State (Jan 01, 2017)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) California coach Cuonzo Martin played a haunch and decided to start Grant Mullins for the first time since late November.

It couldn’t have worked out any better for the Golden Bears.

Mullins scored a season-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Arizona State 81-65 on Sunday night.

Ivan Rabb had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for his sixth double-double of the season despite being in foul trouble. Jabari Bird added 16 points and Sam Singer scored 10 to help the Bears (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) snap a two-game losing streak.

”I just felt like it was right to put him back in the lineup,” Martin said of Mullins, who had come off the bench the previous six games after starting four of his first five. ”I didn’t think he was playing at the level, didn’t have his legs on him, until right now. The other thing with that is for him to get in the lineup and do what he does well. He showed that tonight.”

Mullins provided a big spark for the Bears, who were missing one of their top scorers when they started their decisive run in the second half.

Rabb went to the bench with his fourth foul and California a slim lead. Arizona State responded with a quick 6-0 run all on free throws to go up 61-60.

After Singer’s free throw tied it with 5:45 left, Bird followed with a one-handed dunk, Kingsley Okoroh added his own emphatic dunk and California went on to make its final eight shots while outscoring Arizona State 21-4 down the stretch.

”That was big for us,” Mullins said. ”We have a lot of confidence in (Rabb) but he can’t play 40 minutes a night. When he’s off the floor other guys have to step up and we showed that we could tonight.”

Obinna Oleka had 18 points and five rebounds while Tra Holder scored 14 points for the Sun Devils (8-7, 1-1).

Arizona State was attempting to go 2-0 in conference for only the fifth time in program history but struggled to score in the second half and was held 18 points below its season average of 83.5.

”When Rabb went out I don’t think we capitalized on that the way we needed to,” Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said. ”We just couldn’t get any separation from them with Rabb on the bench.”

California, coming off consecutive losses to No. 12 Virginia last week and No. 18 Arizona on Friday, made 11 3-pointers – one shy of its season high while holding the Sun Devils to 7-of-24 beyond the arc.

The Bears made only eight combined 3s in their previous two games but had seven in the first half against the Sun Devils. Rabb and Mullins had two apiece while Charlie Moore’s 3-pointer helped California take a 38-37 halftime lead.

RABB’S 3’S

Rabb had made only one 3-pointer in 45 career games at California before connecting on both of his shots from beyond the arc against Arizona State. ”He hits them all the time in practice,” Mullins said.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Hurley’s squad wasn’t as efficient on offense as it had been, shooting 40 percent overall and only 29.2 percent on 3s. The Sun Devils had three one-and-one opportunities during a 15-second span midway through the second half but were held to just one field goal over the final 9:44.

California: Rabb set the tone early before fouls slowed him up and showed some range with his jumper he hadn’t previously exhibited. He notched his double-double before halftime with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He was limited to 12 minutes after the break with foul trouble, however.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Returns home to host Colorado on Thursday night.

California: The Bears go on the road for the first time since early December and play at UCLA on Thursday.