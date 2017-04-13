California point guard Charlie Moore to transfer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) California point guard Charlie Moore is transferring to play at a school closer to his home in Chicago.

Coach Wyking Jones announced the decision Thursday. He said Moore wanted to be closer to his family. Charlie Moore’s father, Curtis, had a stroke on Labor Day weekend in 2015 and is still recovering.

Moore says it was a difficult decision to leave Cal but he felt it was necessary to be closer to his family.

Moore averaged 12.2 points per game as a freshman last season. He also led the Golden Bears with 120 assists.

Cal will return only one starter for Jones’ first season as coach in place of Cuonzo Martin.

