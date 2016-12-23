Cal State Fullerton rallies late, beats Portland 77-72 in OT (Dec 22, 2016)

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Tre Coggins scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers, including a key 3 late in overtime to lift Cal State Fullerton over Portland 77-72 on Thursday night.

Alec Wintering split a pair of free throws to pull Portland to 74-72 with 55 seconds remaining in the extra period. Coggins hit a 3 with 29 seconds left, and the Pilots missed three 3-point attempts and had a turnover to end it.

Khalil Ahmad scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Cal State Fullerton (5-7).

Wintering scored 24 points to lead Portland (7-5). D’Marques Tyson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Portland had a 10-point lead with four minutes remaining. Coggins made three straight 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws to pull the Titans to 66-65 with 24 seconds left. Wintering split a pair of free throws before Ahmad made a layup with seven seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67 and force overtime.