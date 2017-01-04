Cal State Bakersfield beats Dartmouth 64-60 (Jan 03, 2017)

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) Dedrick Basile had 20 points and eight rebounds, Justin Pride added 11 and 10, and Cal State Bakersfield beat Dartmouth 64-60 on Tuesday night.

Guilien Smith hit a 3-pointer with 26.3 seconds left to pull Dartmouth to 62-58. CSUB hit 1 of 2 at the stripe and Smith’s 3-point attempt was blocked. Brendan Barry made a layup to make it 63-60 and he fouled CSUB’s best free throw shooter at 86.2 percent with 5.5 seconds left.

Jaylin Airington missed the first free throw but made the second for a four-point lead.

Matt Smith added 11 points and eight boards for Bakersfield (9-6) to help snap a two-game skid.

Bakersfield held a 34-27 lead at halftime behind Basile’s 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Dartmouth was just 8 for 24 from the floor (33.3 percent) and committed 10 turnovers. Bakersfield scored the first four points of the second half for a 38-27 lead – its first double-digit advantage.

Miles Wright scored 18 points and Evan Boudreaux had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Dartmouth (3-10), which had won three straight after a 0-11 start.