BYU basketball: Scouting report for the Santa Clara Broncos

Coming off back-to-back wins, the BYU basketball team travels to Santa Clara on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

BYU basketball has won two straight games after the debacle that was the San Diego game. The Cougars just held Pacific to 47 points in their own gym, and outscored their last two opponents by 44 points.

That’s the good news.

The bad news?

Nick Emery is still recovering from a knee to the quad. There’s no structural damage, but it’s the kind of injury that can linger. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they might need his defense against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know about the Broncos.

Brownridge is big man on campus

Santa Clara’s best player is Jared Brownridge. It’s a name BYU basketball fans should know well, considering the success he typically has against the Cougars.

In eight games against the Cougars, Brownridge is averaging 17.6 points per game. He’s scored in double-digits against BYU every game except one (earlier this year). He’s averaging 24.5 points per game over his lasts four contests, and he’s shooting 46 percent over that span.

If BYU can slow Brownridge, it should be a walk in the park on Thursday night.

Undefeated

BYU basketball is 13-0 against Santa Clara since joining the West Coast Conference. Not only do the Cougars win, but they typically win big. BYU’s average margin of victory is a whopping 18 points. They’ve failed to win by double-digits just once.

Streaking Santa Clara?

The Broncos have won eight of their last 12 games, but I don’t think that’ll mean much on Thursday. Santa Clara’s best win is an 87-80 victory over Valparaiso (maybe they can teach the Cougars a thing or two) and the average margin of defeat over their last four losses is 18 points.

In short, it’s not pretty.

The Cougars and Broncos will clash on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9PM MST. I fully expect the Cougars – with or without Emery – to extend their winning streak to 14 games.

