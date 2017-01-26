BYU basketball: Kyle Collinsworth playing well in NBA D-League

Kyle Collinsworth was one of the best BYU basketball players of all time. He did a little bit of everything for the Cougars and now he’s doing those things in the NBA D-League.

Kyle Collinsworth was a jack of all trades for BYU basketball. He scored, he rebounded and he dished out assists. And he did it all at such a prolific clip, posting 12 triple-doubles in his career.

Now, he’s doing a little bit of everything in the NBA D-League.

Collinsworth signed a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks back in July and has been hard at work ever since.

Playing for the Texas Legends of the NBA D-League, Collinsworth is showing glimpses of his former self.

Through 25 games – and 12 starts – he’s currently averaging 6.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game.

Collinsworth’s averaging 29 minutes per game, and put up an incredible game a couple of weeks ago against Sioux Falls.

On January 6, Collinsworth scored a career-high 16 points, pulled in a career-high 17 rebounds and recorded a career-high six steals. Unfortunately, the Legends were unable to keep up defensively and fell 148-122.

He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and is averaging 32 minute per game in January. His versatility is on display night in and night out. The former BYU basketball captain is in the top 27 in three separate categories. He’s 22nd in rebounding, 27th in assists and 12th in steals.

The Legends are 12-13 on the season and are on a three-game losing streak. They’re seven games back from first place, but there’s a lot of season left.

The Mavericks are 16-29 this season – 13th in the Western Conference. There’s a chance that Collinsworth might get a 10-day contract later in the season, especially if the Mavs keep this pace up.

