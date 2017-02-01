BYU basketball: Home-court advantage holds key to postseason

The Marriott Center first opened its doors in 1971 and became the epicenter for BYU basketball. Now it is one of the toughest places for opponents to play.

BYU basketball hosts the No. 1 team for the first time in history on Thursday. On the road, things might’ve been over before they began. But at home, within the friendly confines of the Marriott Center, magic might happen.

BYU’s Home Court Advantage

Since the first game in the Marriott Center in 1971, BYU basketball has recorded a home winning percentage of nearly 80 percent (through the 2015-16 season). This ranks 38th among active Division-I programs. It also ranks second in the WCC in this category, trailing only Gonzaga, who has the best home winning percentage in the nation in their current building.

The Cougars are continuing this trend as they have successfully defended its territory on all but one occasion this season. They are 12-1 record in games at the Marriott Center. Their only loss this season at home was the shocking Nov. 26 loss to Utah Valley. A loss that can only be attributed either to fewer fans in attendance because of Thanksgiving break or a bit too much turkey and pie for the team.

Division I Teams’ Advantage at Home

College basketball takes the cake when it comes to home-court advantage. Statistically speaking, 326 out of the 344 teams in Division-I have a winning percentage at home. More than 125 of those teams have a percentage higher than 70 percent.

What is it about college basketball that makes winning on the road so tough?

First of all, the fans are so close to the field of play – much closer than in football or baseball. Second, the college atmosphere is generally stereotyped as a raucous one. The combination of these two factors can really make it hard for opposing teams to communicate and function.

What does this mean for BYU going forward this season? It means the Cougars really need to capitalize on home court opportunities. Of the eight remaining regular season games, four are at home including that massive matchup against Gonzaga at the Marriott Center.

If BYU can win out at home, including a win against Gonzaga, which would easily be considered a “quality win,” then the chances of seeing the Cougars in the post season will be high.

Now is the time for Cougar fans to Rise and Shout at home to help BYU basketball get to that point.

