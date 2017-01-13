BYU basketball forward Payton Dastrup’s celebrations are incredible

BYU basketball freshman forward Payton Dastrup might not be seeing much playing time, but that’s not stopping him from becoming a national treasure.

Payton Dastrup signed with BYU basketball in November 2013, after originally committing to play at Ohio State. Dastrup was No. 95 on the ESPN 100 that year and the Cougars were expecting a blue-collar post player.

What they got was the greatest bench celebrator/hype man in college basketball.

From an outsider’s perspective, BYU might not seem like a very “fun” place, so it’s awesome to watch Dastrup go nuts on the bench. He seems to be as excited to be a cheerleader as he is to be a player. He tweets before every BYU basketball game and he appeared at a number of other BYU sporting events with his face painted. He just loves BYU. It’s fun and funny, while being harmless. His teammates love it, the fans love it and I love it.

Dastrup usually has a hilarious moment or two per game, and last night was no exception. Against the San Francisco Dons, Elijah Bryant spotted up from the 3-point line and nailed the bucket. The fans roared.

Dastrup rowed.

Sure, he might not be making it on a collegiate rowing team any time soon, but that’s one heck of a celebration. What he lacks in form he makes up for in eagerness.

But that wasn’t all he did. Just a few moments earlier he channeled his inner Elvis.

Dastrup has been doing this all season long for BYU basketball, but he’s going to have a tough time topping last night.

Still, I can’t wait to see what he tries next.

