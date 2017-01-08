Burroughs-Cook, Tuoyo lead Chattanooga past Furman 80-64 (Jan 07, 2017)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) Johnathan Burroughs-Cook scored 19 points and Justin Tuoyo added 15, and Chattanooga beat Furman 80-64 on Saturday.

Burroughs-Cook made three 3-pointers and 8 of 10 free throws. Tuoyo was 5-of-6 shooting from the field and had a game-high eight rebounds. Greg Pryor chipped in 13 points and three 3s for Chattanooga (12-4, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Devin Sibley scored 25 points to lead Furman (10-7, 3-1), which had its three-game conference win streak snapped. Kris Acox had 18 points and Daniel Fowler 12 for the Paladins.

Fowler made a 3-pointer to give Furman its last lead, 45-44, with about 13 minutes left. Makinde London made a 3-point shot, sparking a 16-5 spurt to give the Mocs a 60-50 lead. London scored five of his nine points during the stretch. Pryor had eight points and Tuoyo added three.

The Paladins pulled to 67-58 with 5:37 to play but didn’t get closer.