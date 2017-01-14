Bullock, Cartwright help Providence edge Seton Hall 65-61 (Jan 14, 2017)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Rodney Bullock scored 22 points, Kyron Cartwright had 20 and both had key contributions in the final minute as Providence turned back Seton Hall 65-61 on Saturday in the 100th meeting between the two schools.

Cartwright had a 3-point play with 31 seconds to go to put the Friars up 64-61 and Cartwright had a defensive rebound followed by the clinching free throw with six seconds left.

Providence (12-7, 2-4 Big East) leads the all-time series 52-48.

Seton Hall (12-5, 2-3) scored the last 10 points of the first half to cut a 16-point deficit to 34-28. Desi Rodriguez hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a jumper to start the run.

The Friars stayed ahead in the second half but never by more than seven. The Pirates tied the game at 57, 59 and 61 on Rodriguez baskets, the last with 50 seconds play. Cartwright responded on the ensuing possession and the Pirates missed twice before Bullock corralled the rebound.

Rodriguez finished with 20 points and Angel Delgado had 12 points and 16 rebounds for his school-record 11th straight double-double.