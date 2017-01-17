Bullock, Cartwright help Providence cruise past Georgetown (Jan 16, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Rodney Bullock scored 22 points, Kyron Cartwright nearly had a triple-double and Providence cruised to 74-56 win over Georgetown on Monday night.

Cartwright had 16 points, a career-high nine rebounds and 11 assists, Jalen Lindsey scored 14 and Emmitt Holt added 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Providence.

The Friars (13-7, 3-4 Big East) never trailed and closed the first half on a 14-3 run to take a 42-27 lead into the break. The Hoyas trailed by double figures throughout the second half. Maliek White’s steal and then 3-pointer gave Providence its biggest lead, 72-48, with 2:49 remaining.

L.J. Peak had 13 points and Rodney Pryor scored 12 for Georgetown (10-9, 1-5), which has lost six in a row to the Friars – including a 76-70 loss in Rhode Island on Jan. 4.

The Hoyas shot just 18 of 55 (32.7 percent) from the field and hit 5 of 23 (21.7 percent) from 3-point range.