Buffalo rallies to beat Eastern Michigan 77-68 (Jan 7, 2017)
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Blake Hamilton scored 21 points and made all 12 of his free throws, CJ Massinburg added 18 points, and Buffalo rallied to beat Eastern Michigan 77-68 on Saturday, ending the Eagles’ three-game win streak.
Trailing by three at halftime, Hamilton tied it a 43 with a 3-pointer and the Bulls led 46-43 after Willie Conner’s three free throws. The Eagles regained a 54-48 lead on Jordan Nobles’ 3-pointer and tip-in, but Massinburg’s dunk sparked a 12-2 Buffalo run in which he scored six, and the Bulls led 65-56 with seven minutes left.
The Eagles closed to 67-66 on Willie Mangum IV’s 3 with 4:16 left, but Hamilton and Conner each made layups for a 71-66 Buffalo lead with 1:53 left and the Eagles got no closer.
Conner scored 15 points and Nick Perkins added 12 for Buffalo (7-8, 1-1 Mid-American).
Mangum scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 1-1) and Ray Lee and Baylee Steele added 12 apiece.