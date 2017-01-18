Buffalo pulls away on 23-5 run, beats Kent State 82-69 (Jan 17, 2017)
KENT, Ohio (AP) CJ Massinburg scored 22 points and Nick Perkins added 17 to help Buffalo pull away midway through the second half to beat Kent State 82-69 on Tuesday night.
Kent State had its last lead, 64-59 with 8:44 to play before the Bulls closed the gap on a 23-5 run. Nikola Rakicevic scored eight of his 14 points, and Massinburg and Perkins each chipped in six points during the stretch. Kent State had six turnovers and missed 8 of 10 from the field.
Jimmy Hall had 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Golden Flashes (9-9, 1-4 Mid-American), who have lost four straight and hasn’t won since their MAC opener, a 100-90 victory over Ball State. Deon Edwin scored 11 points and Kevin Zabo had 10.
The Bulls (8-10, 2-3) have beaten Kent State seven straight games.