Bucknell remains unbeaten in Patriot League (Jan 08, 2017)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) Nana Foulland had 17 points and eight rebounds in leading Bucknell to a 68-49 victory over Holy Cross on Sunday, the fourth straight win for the Bison.

Zach Thomas added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kimbal Mackenzie and Nate Sestina, who made all five of his shots, scored 10 points apiece for Bucknell (12-5, 4-0 Patriot), which was 27 of 51 from the floor for 53 percent while outrebounding the Crusaders 41-21. The Bison have started 4-0 in league play for the second straight season.

Patrick Benzan had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Holy Cross (8-9, 2-2), which came in having won four of its last five games. The Crusaders were just 18-of-49 shooting (37.5 percent).

The Bison took the lead early on and led by eight at halftime. They went up 45-33 on Stephen Brown’s jumper with 11 1/2 minutes left and remained ahead by double figures.