Buckeyes Blown Out By Wisconsin, 89-66

The hits keep coming for Thad Matta and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In search of their first win in Big Ten play, the Buckeyes found themselves on the wrong side of a rout against the 18th ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday night.

As bad as the 23-point margin looks, the game was never even as close as the final score appears.

Wisconsin took an 18-point lead into halftime, and led by as many as 32 in the second half. From the offensive glass to their sharpshooting from three, Wisconsin was thoroughly dominate in a game that Ohio State never led.

Bronson Koenig led the way for the Badgers, scoring a game-high 21 points that included a 5 for

Down nine with just over 14 minutes to play in the first half, the Buckeyes battled back to pull within two on Trevor Thompson’s layup. That would be the last time the Buckeyes showed any fight on the evening.

Wisconsin closed out the opening period on a 29-13 run, ending any question of whether Ohio State could get back into the game.

Badgers head coach Greg Gard subbed liberally in the second half, essentially calling off the dogs as the Buckeyes proved to be just as punchless in the first 12 minutes of the second half as they were in the final 12 of the first.

JaQuan Lyle led a Buckeye offense that shot less than 40 percent on the evening. He finished with 13 points. Kam Williams, Jae’Sean Tate and Trevor Thompson all scored in double figures as well.

Ohio State will look to get their first conference win on Sunday afternoon when they return to the floor against Michigan State. The Spartans have struggled at times this season as well, but are 4-1 in the conference. Tipoff is set for 1:30 at Value City Arena.

