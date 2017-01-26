Bryant defeats CCSU 65-54 behind Zouzoua’s 24 points (Jan 25, 2017)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) Nisre Zouzoua scored 24 points and Bosko Kostur had 15 points and Bryant pulled away from Central Connecticut for a 65-54 win on Wednesday night.

Bryant (7-15, 4-5 Northeast) outscored Central Connecticut 19-6 in the final 5:58. Zouzoua’s 3-point play off a layup gave the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead they’d never surrender.

The Bulldogs had two 12-0 runs in the second half while Central Connecticut shot 2 for 13 from the field at the end. Zouzoua gave Bryant a 46-40 lead before an 8-0 run capped by Kevin Seymour’s jumper with 7:11 to play put the Blue Devils on top.

Taylor McHugh scored 12 points, passed six assists and collected four rebounds for Bryant. Central Connecticut (3-17, 1-8) had a 42-33 rebounding edge and outscored the Bulldogs 34-14 inside.

Khalen Cumberlander led the Blue Devils with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mustafa Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Tidell Pierre finished with 14 boards.