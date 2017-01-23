Bruce Brown Continues to Make Push for ACC All Freshmen Team

Bruce Brown was the 38th ranked player nationally in USA Today’s composite rankings of the class of 2016. He has been Miami’s best all-around player this season.

Brown has shown his versatility this season as he is the Hurricanes third leading scorer, second leading rebounder, second in assists and first in steals. He posted the program’s second ever triple double and first by a freshman in a victory over South Carolina State last month. Brown had 11 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists in 30 minutes.

The triple double was just the 23rd in ACC history and the first since Iman Shumpert from Georgia Tech in 2011. Anthony King produced Miami’s other triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 13 blocks against Florida Atlantic in 2004.

Brown has been a focal point for Miami this season with fellow guards Davon Reed and Ja’quan Newton. Brown is averaging 11.1 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. He is second in the ACC in rebounding and steals among Freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel’s Christy Cabrera Chirinos spoke to Miami coach Jim Larranaga about the immediate impact that Brown has made:

“I think there are two things that I think about that clearly outweigh his athleticism in my mind,” Larrañaga said. “One is his genuine enthusiasm for life. He has a great personality, he’s fun to be around and he enjoys being with his teammates. The second thing, and he may have learned this playing all those sports, is that he’s a tremendous competitor. When you take those two characteristics and give him the God-given athletic ability that he has, that’s what really makes him very special.”

Brown is a part of what many consider the best basketball recruiting class in Miami history with even a better one coming. The Hurricanes have a McDonald’s All-American for the second straight season for the first time in school history. Brown’s classmate Dewan Huell was one last season and Lonnie Walker is one this year.

Brown, Huell, DJ Vasiljevic and Rodney Miller gave Miami the 10th best class in the country. This season’s class ranked 12th in the early signing period. Helping to build a program is what attracted to Miami.

“That’s what I wanted, to help build something,” the former five-star prospect said. “I think I’m one of the top recruits to ever come here and that played a part in it. And just Coach L, he’s been to the Final Four, he’s won games. I didn’t want to come to college and not win. I love winning.”

Brown struggled early shooting the ball, but even that has come on lately. He is shooting 46.8 percent on the season, including a very respectable 38.3 percent from three-range. In ACC play, Brown had connected on ten of his 18 three-point attempts.

Miami should be good for the next few years. Brown will be counted on as a leader next season with the departures of seniors Kamari Murphy and Davon Reed. Brown and Ja’Quan Newton will likely be Larranaga’s leaders on the floor. Walker is likely to step into Reed’s starting spot, with sophomore Anthony Lawrence also likely to push for a spot in the starting rotation.

