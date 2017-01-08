Brown scores 24 as Georgia Southern beats Troy, 86-82 (Jan 07, 2017)

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Tookie Brown made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 24 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures and the Eagles beat Troy 86-82 on Saturday night.

Ike Smith had 13 points, Mike Hughes scored 12, Jake Allsmiller added 11 points and B.J. Gladden added 10.

Devonte Boykins made a layup and then a 3-pointer to give Georgia Southern (9-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) the lead, 25-21, for good with 5:50 left in the half.

The Eagles led 37-31 at the break and Shawn O’Connell’s jumper with 15:21 remaining gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game, 55-40, but Juan Davis Jr.’s 3 pulled the Trojans within four with 6:58 to play and a 15-8 spurt trimmed Troy’s deficit to 81-77 with 57 seconds left.

Brown and Allsmiller combined to make 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Davis hit five 3s and scored 21 points, both career highs, for Troy (8-8, 0-2). Jeremy Hollimon added four 3-pointers and 20 points.