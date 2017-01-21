Brown makes 6 3-pointers, leads Furman over VMI 89-72 (Jan 21, 2017)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Andrew Brown made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Kris Acox added another 18 points as Furman cruised to an 89-72 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Jordan Lyons made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Paladins (12-8, 5-2 Southern Conference), who shot 57 percent from the floor and was 14 of 24 (58 percent) from long range. Jalen Williams added 10 points.

Julian Eleby scored 21 points, including six 3s, to lead VMI (4-14, 1-6). QJ Peterson added 12 points for the Keydets, who have lost seven of eight.

Brown’s 3-pointer gave the Paladins a double-digit lead five minutes into the game. Furman stretched its lead to 20 points midway through the first half and built a 47-24 halftime lead. VMI didn’t pull within 20 points until the final minute.