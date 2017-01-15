Brown lifts Coppin State to 75-73 win over NC A&T in OT (Jan 14, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Chas Brown scored 18 points, including the winning tip-in, to lift Coppin State to a 75-73 overtime victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Tied at 73 with three seconds left, Coppin State’s Keith Shivers missed a 3-pointer but Brown got to the board for the tip-in. Austin Williams missed a 3-pointer at the other end as time expired and Coppin State (4-15, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) got its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Brown was 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 10 rebounds. Dejuan Clayton added 15 points, Terry Harris Jr. had 14 and Joshua Treadwell 11.

North Carolina A&T (1-16, 0-4), which led 36-27 at the break, shot 55 percent (30 for 55) but had to scramble in the second half, getting a layup from Aaron Scales to tie the game at 69 and force overtime.

Sam Hunt and Donte Watson scored 19 points each and Davaris McGowens finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.