Brown clamps down, beats Penn 82-70 (Jan 14, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Brandon Anderson scored 21 points, Steven Spieth added 20 on 7-of-9 shooting, and Brown got its first Ivy League victory with an 82-70 win over Penn on Saturday night.

Brown (10-8, 1-1) led 36-31 at halftime, but Penn cut it to 62-60 with 7:43 left to play before the Bears’ defense clamped down. Penn missed its next seven shots, and JR Hobbie’s 3-pointer for the Bears capped an 11-2 run and gave Brown a 73-62 lead with 2:14 left.

Penn (6-8, 0-3) wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

The Bears shot 24 of 26 from the free-throw line, including 10-of-11 and 6-of-6 efforts from Anderson and Spieth, respectively.

Matt Howard led the Quakers with 20 points, Darnell Foreman added 19 and AJ Brodeur 12.

Spieth is the younger brother of PGA Tour golfer and two-time major winner Jordan Spieth.