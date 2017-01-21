Brooks out with sprained left foot

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Oregon junior forward Dillon Brooks has a sprained left foot and it is not certain when he’ll be able to return for the 11th-ranked Ducks.

Brooks, who underwent offseason surgery on the same foot, was injured in the first half of Thursday’s night 86-63 victory over California.

Oregon hosts Stanford on Saturday.

A preseason All-America, Brooks scored 10 points in the first half of the game against the Golden Bears to crack Oregon’s career top 20 with 1,262 points in 88 games.

Brooks is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists per game this season.

There is no timetable for his return, Oregon announced on Saturday.