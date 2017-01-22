Braxton, Senglin lead Weber St past Northern Colorado, 74-69 (Jan 21, 2017)

GREELY, Colo. (AP) Zach Braxton scored 17 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, Jeremy Senglin hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 and Weber State beat Northern Colorado 74-69 on Saturday night.

Cody John added nine points while Dusty Baker, Jordan Dallas and Ryan Richardson scored eight apiece for Weber State (10-7, 5-1 Big Sky).

John made 1 of 2 free throws to cap an 8-0 run that gave the Wildcats the lead, 66-60, for good with 3:58 to play. Jon’te Dotson answered with a 3-pointer before the teams traded layups and Weber State led by three with 2:41 remaining.

Two free throws by Baker made it 70-65 25 seconds later, but Jordan Davis hit two foul shots before DJ Miles and Dotson each made 1 of 2 to pull Northern Colorado within one with 19 seconds left. Baker made a pair of free throws to make it 72-69 and, after an offensive foul, John hit two more to cap the scoring.

Davis led Northern Colorado (7-12, 3-5) with 21 points, but committed eight turnovers.

Weber State shot 50 percent from the field and scored 23 points off 21 Bears turnovers.