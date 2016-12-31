Braxton, Blackmon lead St. Francis (Pa.) over Sacred Heart (Dec 31, 2016)
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Keith Braxton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Isaiah Blackmon added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart 87-67 on Saturday.
Georgios Angelou added a career-high 16 points for the Red Flash (4-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference), who had an 8-0 run to lead by 18 early in the second half.
Quincy McKnight’s layup cut the deficit to 50-34 and the Pioneers (5-10, 0-2) got no closer the rest of the way.
Josh Nebo had two blocks to get to 78 for his career, passing Lou Schmitt (1980-84, 77 blocks) to become fourth all-time at St. Francis.
Charles Tucker Jr. had 19 points and nine assists for Sacred Heart and Chris Robinson add 10 points. Tucker was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and the rest of the Pioneers made 3 of 16 from the arc.