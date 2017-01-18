Braun, Russell combine for 37 as Grand Canyon wins 90-58 (Jan 17, 2017)

PHOENIX (AP) Joshua Braun scored 20 points and Grand Canyon shot better than 62 percent in a 90-58 victory over the NAIA’s San Diego Christian on Tuesday night.

Dewayne Russell added 17 points for Grand Canyon, his 22nd straight game in double figures, and also had four steals while Oscar Frayer scored 14 and Shaq Carr 10 on 4-for-4 shooting.

The win was the third in four games this month for Grand Canyon (12-7) and is also the fourth straight game for Braun to score 16 points or better since a knee injury kept him out of all nine games in December.

San Diego Christian (5-11) was led by Isaiah Milan’s 24 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the floor. Hayden Fredrick added 11 points and Nathan Klekas 10 for the Hawks, who committed 17 turnovers.

Grand Canyon turned the miscues into 26 points, outrebounded San Diego Christian 32-23 and outscored them 50-28 in the paint.