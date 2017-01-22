Braun free throws let Grand Canyon hold off Seattle U, 61-57 (Jan 21, 2017)

PHOENIX (AP) Joshua Braun hit a pair of free throws with :15 left to earn Grand Canyon a 61-57 win over Seattle University in a Western Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.

Jack Shaughnessy hit a 3-pointer with :57 left to get the Redhawks within a point, 58-57. Keonta Vernon hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game, but the Redhawks did not get a shot off until Mataj Kavas missed a 3-point attempt with :04 left.

Braun and DeWayne Russell each had 19 points to lead Grand Canyon (13-7, 3-1). The Antelopes shot 35.2 percent from the field (19 of 54), but hit 9 of 31 from 3-point range.

Kavas finished with 16 points off the bench to lead Seattle U (9-10, 1-3), with Brendan Westendorf adding 15 points. The Redhawks shot 46.2 percent from the field (24 of 52), including 8 of 24 from long range.