Bracketology: Oregon Ducks Women Break Into The NCAA Tournament Field

The Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team has been on the fringe of the Top 25 over the last month and some are taking notice.

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament and the Oregon Women’s Basketball team it is refreshing to even have a mention considering the years before Kelly Graves arrived in Eugene. Now, with players getting National and even Regional Recognition with the Pac-12 Network, the opportunities are being seized.

ESPN’s Latest Bracketology has the Oregon Ducks as one of the last teams in to the NCAA Tournament as a 9 seed. The Pac-12 Conference is well represented with a total of 7 teams making the round of 68. Of note, Stanford slated as a 3 seed and typically the Conference favorite won’t have the option for home field advantage due to Gymnastics.

Has @OregonWBB as last four in as a #9 seed. Seven Pac-12 teams in. Long way to go. #GoDucks https://t.co/tBLCOS2zQy — Terry Jonz (@TerryJonz) January 17, 2017

Kelly Graves just watched his team finish a rough two-week road trip at 2-2 following big performances from Freshman Sabrina Ionescu. She has made a name for herself midway through the Pac-12 season as a first-year player at Oregon. She has multiple triple-doubles and a buzzer beating shot against Cal for the team’s first Pac-12 win.

Oregon returns home this week to take on Colorado on Friday night(6pm PT, Pac-12 Network) and Utah on Sunday at 1pm(Pac-12 Network)

