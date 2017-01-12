Bracketology: Oregon Ducks Holding Near The Top

Dana Altman has the Oregon Ducks trending in the right direction, but the UCLA Bruins still control their own destiny as a top seed – at least for now.

The Oregon Ducks return home this weekend to take on Oregon State in the Civil War and have impressed with wins over the last few weeks. Victories over UCLA and USC at home at Matthew Knight Arena have extended the Nation’s second longest winning streak. Oregon then took to the road and beat Washington and Washington State. Those wins have not gone unnoticed.

This week ESPN Bracketology lists Oregon as a 4 seed in the South, playing in Sacramento, California in the first round against Marshall. If Oregon continued through the bracket and there were no upsets Dana Altman’s team would run into top seed Kentucky.

The UCLA Bruins would land the number one seed in the West and have home advantage in the latest breakdown. Four Pac-12 teams would lead the charge for the Conference of Champions.

Sports Illustrated also has the Oregon Ducks as a 4 seed, but in the East. The top seed there is Villanova. Both breakdowns draw Michigan State in the same bracket as Oregon, but a lower seed. The Spartans have not had the best start to the year, losing over the weekend to Penn State at the Palestra.

SI also lists the UCLA Bruins as a top seed in the West. The Bruins will have to lose a few games with the Oregon Ducks continuing the winning trend to likely tip things in the Ducks’ favor.

This weekend UCLA had two games at Colorado(Thursday 8pm PT, FS1) and Utah(Saturday, 3pm PT, Pac-12 Network). The Oregon Ducks have a game against Oregon State set for Saturday at 7:30 on Pac-12 Network.

This article originally appeared on