Bracketology: Oregon Ducks Holding Despite Colorado Loss

Despite having a 17-game winning streak snapped at Colorado, Bracketologists are giving Oregon the benefit of the doubt – for now.

Oregon has never won at Colorado and a 17-game winning streak is holding weight this week. In the Associated Press Poll, Oregon moved to 13th. Jerry Palm(CBS) and Sports Illustrated have Oregon as a 4 Seed at this point of the Regular season.

There is plenty of time for the script to be flipped. Joe Lunardi, despite the loss in Boulder, has Oregon holding as a 3 Seed entering games this week against the Arizona schools at home.

RPI is still a factor to be considered for the NCAA Tournament and Oregon is still strong at 12.

Oregon needs to take acre of business at home the rest of the way and let the body of work speak for itself. The Ducks host Colorado for Senior Day on February 18th. Oregon may also see Colorado and UCLA again in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas in early March.

Right now, a 3/4 Seed is a good place to be for Oregon, but a few losses will drop them to a spot they may not like very much.

The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona schools this week starting with Arizona State on Thursday(8pm PT, Fox Sports 1)

This article originally appeared on